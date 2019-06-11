Poemas de Margaret Randall

Foto de Margaret Randall

La Gualdra 388 / Poesía / Dossier Margaret Randall

[Traducción: María Vázquez Valdez]

Battered Woman Surprise

(A recipe for baba ghannouj)

The great round purplish black eggplant

is quietly crazed in loneliness.

Not merely alone or needing space

but lonely in its full circumference.

Floating, burgundy, swollen in fear.

Prick her all over with the tines of a fork

then lay her directly on the rack

of an oven set to 400. In 45 minutes

she will shrink into herself, her polished skin

a defeated mass of wrinkles.

When cool enough to handle, scrape her flesh

to a bowl with 1/4 cup sesame tahini,

lots of pressed garlic, finely chopped

parsley, salt, pepper, and the juice

from at least two lemons.

Now her blue-black sheen is gone, her fullness

barely remembered. But this delicacy

–chilled aphrodisiac–

may be scooped into a little center bowl

surrounded by Wheat Thins or melba toast.

Before serving, drizzle a bit of olive oil

across the top. Guests will enjoy

the exotic taste you share with them.

And the appetizer –improved for its own good–

will not complain.

Sorpresa de mujer golpeada

(Una receta para baba ganush)

La gran berenjena, redonda y de un negro violáceo,

está silenciosamente enloquecida por la soledad.

No está sola únicamente, ni necesitando espacio,

sino desolada en toda su circunferencia.

Flotando, bermellón, hinchada de miedo.

Pínchala por todos lados con los dientes de un tenedor,

luego ponla directamente sobre la parrilla

de un horno prendido a 210 grados centígrados.

En 45 minutos se encogerá dentro de sí misma,

su piel pulida se volverá una derrotada masa de arrugas.

Cuando se enfríe lo suficiente, raspa su carne

en un tazón con 1/4 de taza de crema de ajonjolí,

bastante ajo molido, perejil finamente

picado, sal, pimienta, y el jugo

de dos limones por lo menos.

Ahora su brillo negro azulado ha desaparecido,

su redondez apenas se recuerda. Pero esta delicia

—afrodisíaca, dicen—

puede disponerse en un pequeño tazón central

rodeado por galletas saladas o pan tostado.

Antes de servir, rocía un poco de aceite de oliva

sobre ella. Tus invitados disfrutarán

el sabor exótico que compartes con ellos.

Y la berenjena —mejorada por su propio bien—,

no se quejará.

The Morning After

—to the children

It’s the morning after and the polar bear

licks blood

from his foot’s white fur.

Ice is jagged and cuts, its islands recede

to the beat of human denial.

Far to the south: a dying parrot’s heart cries.

It’s the morning after and beneath the wall

long scarring our southern border

tunnels carry coyotes and their human cargo

while real coyotes and smaller animals

burrow for daily bread, unaware

of a madman’s ravings, pompous threat.

It’s the morning after. I wish there was a pill.

So many hard-won battles tremble

on this map redrawn by hatred’s hand.

The Bully in Chief stands before us:

triumphant, tricked by the deceptive weave

of his own New Clothes.

It’s the morning after and emergency rooms

fill with attempted suicides:

queer teenager, black youth, young girl

who hoped her ceiling would begin to crack,

boy whose brother was murdered by the cop

still riding his neighborhood patrol.

Six-year-old Maia tells her mother Wake me

when Hillary wins. The next morning

she is afraid to go to school:

If we speak Spanish in the street,

she wants to know,

will they send us away?

It’s the morning after. Shock subsides

to fear and rage

throughout the world.

But beware of an elite

still measuring loss by lies and votes,

unable to hear the real stories:

It’s the morning after, one of many. Listen

to the heartland’s threatened factory,

another child who wakes up hungry,

love too afraid to speak its name

or the single mother of three

without a home.

Trust me rings hollow on the liar’s lips.

I will fix it isn’t the answer.

Only together can we resist:

by loving, creating,

and embracing the vulnerable among us

four more years.

La mañana siguiente

—A los niños.

Es la mañana siguiente y el oso polar

lame sangre

del pelaje blanco de su pata.

El hielo es irregular y corta, sus islas retroceden

al ritmo de la negación humana.

Mucho más al sur: el corazón de un loro moribundo llora.

Es la mañana siguiente y bajo el muro,

larga cicatriz en nuestra frontera sur,

túneles transportan “coyotes” y su carga humana

mientras los coyotes de verdad y animales más pequeños

hacen madrigueras para su alimento, inconscientes

de los delirios de un demente y su amenaza pomposa.

Es la mañana siguiente. Desearía que existiera

una píldora del día después.

Tantas batallas duramente ganadas se tambalean

en este mapa redibujado por la mano del odio.

El Matón en Jefe se planta frente a nosotros:

triunfante, embaucado por el tejido engañoso

de su Traje Nuevo.

Es la mañana siguiente y las salas de emergencia

se llenan con intentos de suicidio:

el adolescente homosexual, los jóvenes negros, la jovencita

que esperaba que su techo comenzara a resquebrajarse,

el niño cuyo hermano fue asesinado por el policía

que aún monta la patrulla de su vecindario.

Maia, de seis años, dice a su madre “Despiértame

cuando gane Hillary”. La mañana siguiente

ella tiene miedo de ir a la escuela:

“Si hablamos español en la calle”,

quiere saber,

“¿nos enviarán lejos?”

Es la mañana siguiente. La conmoción cede

al miedo y a la rabia

en todo el mundo.

Pero ten cuidado de una élite

que aún mide la pérdida con mentiras y votos,

incapaz de escuchar las historias reales:

Es la mañana siguiente, una de muchas. Escucha

el corazón de la fábrica amenazada,

otro niño que despierta hambriento,

el amor demasiado temeroso de decir su nombre,

o la madre soltera con tres hijos

sin hogar.

“Confía en mí” suena hueco en los labios del mentiroso.

“Voy a arreglarlo” no es la respuesta.

Sólo juntos podemos resistir:

amando, creando,

y abrazando a los vulnerables entre nosotros

cuatro años más.

* La traducción de estos poemas no ha sido publicada anteriormente.